Police Investigating Shooting Along Garrett Street, 1 Man Injured

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Investigators say two men were arguing along the 400 block of Garrett Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday, July 8, when a third man got involved, pulled out a gun and fired.

Police say one of the men was shot in the arm, and that he is expected to fully recover.

Authorities have not yet made an arrest, and have not released additional details at this time.