Lee Statue Vandalized Ahead of KKK Rally in Charlottesville

The statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park was vandalized sometime overnight between Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.



The statue was tagged with graffiti and covered in red paint. Crews removed the vandalism from the statue Saturday morning.



The vandalism comes just hours ahead of an anticipated KKK group's rally in Justice Park. They are protesting the city's decision to remove the statue of Lee from the park. A counter-protest is also expected, and other events are scheduled throughout the day to unite the people who live in and around Charlottesville.