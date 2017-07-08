Lee Statue Vandalized Ahead of KKK Rally in Charlottesville

Lee Statue Vandalized Ahead of KKK Rally in CharlottesvillePosted: Updated:
- Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
- 1%
- 247 votes
- Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
- 4%
- 997 votes
- Remove the statue and rename the park
- 10%
- 2205 votes
- Don't change anything
- 82%
- 18186 votes
- None of the above
- 3%
- 659 votes
Reported by Henry Graff
