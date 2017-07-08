Quantcast

Lee Statue Vandalized Ahead of KKK Rally in Charlottesville

Vandalized Lee Statue in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park Vandalized Lee Statue in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park
Graffiti on Lee Statue in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park Graffiti on Lee Statue in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park
Crews clean graffiti and paint off Lee Statue Crews clean graffiti and paint off Lee Statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park was vandalized sometime overnight between Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.

The statue was tagged with graffiti and covered in red paint. Crews removed the vandalism from the statue Saturday morning.

The vandalism comes just hours ahead of an anticipated KKK group's rally in Justice Park. They are protesting the city's decision to remove the statue of Lee from the park. A counter-protest is also expected, and other events are scheduled throughout the day to unite the people who live in and around Charlottesville. 

  • Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
    1%
    247 votes
    Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
    4%
    997 votes
    Remove the statue and rename the park
    10%
    2205 votes
    Don't change anything
    82%
    18186 votes
    None of the above
    3%
    659 votes
