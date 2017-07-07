Generals Rally to Beat Braves 7-5 in Valley Baseball League

Generals Rally to Beat Braves 7-5 in Valley Baseball LeaguePosted: Updated:
Dillion Cooper scores for the Generals
Austin Edens had an RBI double in the 1st inning
Generals Rally to Beat Braves 7-5 in Valley Baseball LeagueMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story