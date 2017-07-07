Generals Rally to Beat Braves 7-5 in Valley Baseball League

Austin Edens had an RBI double in the 1st inning

The Waynesboro Generals scored five runs in the 8th inning to rally for a 7-5 win against the Braves in Staunton on Friday night.

McClain Bradley hit a two-run home run in the decisive inning.

The senior from Wofford was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Generals.

Richard Miller had three hits and two runs scored for the Braves, while Max Wood hit his third home run of the season.

Waynesboro will play at Charlottesville on Saturday night at seven o'clock.

Staunton will host Woodstock at 7:30 PM.