Waynesboro Man Charged in Fatal Buckingham Crash

A Waynesboro man is charged with involuntary manslaughter for a Fourth of July crash that killed another man.
According to Virginia State Police, crews responded to a two vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County on Tuesday, July 4 at 5 p.m.
The crash happened on Route 601, roughly three miles west of Route 602.
State police say 44-year old Michael J. Anderson of Waynesboro was driving east on Route 601 when he crossed the center striking motorcyclist Christopher Shifflett head- on.
Shifflett, 29, was wearing a helmet, but state police say he died on scene.
Anderson suffered minor injuries.
He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and is scheduled for court in Rockingham County July 10 at 1:30 p.m.
Reported by Tara Todd
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.
