Waynesboro Man Charged in Fatal Buckingham Crash

A Waynesboro man is charged with involuntary manslaughter for a Fourth of July crash that killed another man.

According to Virginia State Police, crews responded to a two vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County on Tuesday, July 4 at 5 p.m.

The crash happened on Route 601, roughly three miles west of Route 602.

State police say 44-year old Michael J. Anderson of Waynesboro was driving east on Route 601 when he crossed the center striking motorcyclist Christopher Shifflett head- on.

Shifflett, 29, was wearing a helmet, but state police say he died on scene.

Anderson suffered minor injuries.

He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and is scheduled for court in Rockingham County July 10 at 1:30 p.m.