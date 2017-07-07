Fire Company in Staunton Might Not Shut Down

An Augusta County supervisor believes an Augusta County Fire Department located in Staunton will not shut down.

Last week, the majority of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors was leaning toward shutting down Company 10. Supervisor Terry Kelley now has a proposition - cutting back staffing to a crew of two per shift 24/7.

This will allow the county to beef up other stations, but it also means volunteers will have to pick up the slack at Company 10.

"We need help... all of us do, and that's what we're asking for here… When you've got other stations that are close to folding. And what do we do then?"” Kelley said.

Augusta County is still hoping for financial support from the city of Staunton.

Kelley says the Augusta County Board of Supervisors will vote on the issue at their August 9 meeting. He says he has support from the board to keep the station in Staunton.