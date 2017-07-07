Anti-Defamation League Speaks Out Ahead of Planned Rally

The Anti-Defamation League is speaking out ahead of Saturday’s planned Ku Klux Klan rally.

The group says it has been tracking groups like the KKK for several years.

The league says there are more than 40 groups in 33 states. Half have formed in the last three years with fewer than 100 members in each group.

The league is also taking note of the increase in each group's visibility.

“The political atmosphere has emboldened haters to come out and express themselves. We’ve seen this on the right. We’ve also seen it to some extent on the extreme left. But there is definitely a heightened divisiveness and an emboldening of folks to speak in hateful ways,” said Doron Ezickson, of the Anti-Defamation League

The Anti-Defamation League says the group’s main effort is to disseminate hate literature in the form of flyers but also take to social media.