30th Charlottesville City Golf Championship - First Round

2016 runner-up Chuck Crenshaw is at 1-under after the first round CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Neil Davis fired a 2-under par 69, and leads by one shot after the first round of the 30th Charlottesville City Golf Championship at Meadowcreek Golf Club.
Chuck Crenshaw (-1) was the only other golfer to shoot under par on Friday.
Crenshaw finished in a tie for second place with Taylor Ratliff in last year's tournament.
Defending champion Mark 'Scoot' Wade was unable to play this season due to a wrist injury which will require surgery.
A.J. Stouffer, Scott Garrison, and Jay Fisher are all tied for third place at Even par.
Four-time tournament champion Phil Mahone posted a 74 in the first round.
The Advantage Handyman City Championship resumes on Saturday at 8 A.M. at Meadowcreek Golf Club.
First Round
1 Neil Davis -2 69
2 Chuck Crenshaw -1 70
T3 Bruce (A.J.) Stouffer E 71
T3 Scott Garrison E 71
T3 Jay Fisher E 71
T6 Neal Pease +1 72
T6 Jackson Bruns +1 72
T6 Taylor Ratliff +1 72
T6 Boston Craddock +1 72
10 Billie Batchelor +2 73
T11 Phil Mahone +3 74
T11 Caleb Martin +3 74
T11 Drew Wine +3 74
T14 Nick Juers +4 75
T14 Steve Cox +4 75