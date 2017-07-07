30th Charlottesville City Golf Championship - First Round

2016 runner-up Chuck Crenshaw is at 1-under after the first round

Jay Fisher is tied for third place

Neil Davis fired a 2-under par 69, and leads by one shot after the first round of the 30th Charlottesville City Golf Championship at Meadowcreek Golf Club.

Chuck Crenshaw (-1) was the only other golfer to shoot under par on Friday.

Crenshaw finished in a tie for second place with Taylor Ratliff in last year's tournament.

Defending champion Mark 'Scoot' Wade was unable to play this season due to a wrist injury which will require surgery.

A.J. Stouffer, Scott Garrison, and Jay Fisher are all tied for third place at Even par.

Four-time tournament champion Phil Mahone posted a 74 in the first round.

The Advantage Handyman City Championship resumes on Saturday at 8 A.M. at Meadowcreek Golf Club.