The Albemarle Post 74 American Legion baseball team beat King George Post 89 by a score of 7-2 Thursday night at Albemarle High School.

Timmy Stephan, Sam James, and Chase Miller each had two RBI for Post 74.

Albemarle (9-1) has six games remaining on the schedule, including make-up dates for rain-outs.

The final home game of the regular season is Tuesday, July 11th against Staunton Post 13.

The district tournament begins July 17th.