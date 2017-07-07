Orange Co. Couple Charged in Child's Death Plead Not Guilty

An Orange County couple appeared in court on July 7.

They are facing charges in the death of 4-year-old Cole Clark who found a gun while staying in their home and shot and killed himself on Monday, May 15.

Heather Massey is charged with 5 felony counts of child abuse and neglect. Nicholas Stoia is charged with one felony count of the same charge.

Both are facing misdemeanor charges as well.

In an arraignment hearing on Friday, both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

They are scheduled to appear in court again on September 14.