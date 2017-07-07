ACPD Looking for Information on Car in Connection with Woolen Mills Homicide

Albemarle County police are looking for people who may have see this car Monday night or Tuesday

Albemarle County police are looking for people who may have seen a car potentially involved in a homicide investigation.

Police believe a tan 2005 Nissan Altima with Virginia tags is connected to the investigation of a dead body found along the banks of Moore’s Creek in the Woolen Mills neighborhood on the Fourth of July.

Just before noon Tuesday, July 4, police and rescue crews responded to the 2100 block of East Market Street where a fisherman discovered the body of a dead male.

Investigators are investigating the case as a homicide and Albemarle County detectives are working with the FBI Gang Task Force. NBC29 has been told several suspected have been identified in the case and they have gang affiliations. Police say the victim does not appear to be connected with a gang.

If you’ve seen the vehicle between Monday night and Tuesday morning, call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.