Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Commercial Sex Trafficking in Albemarle Co.

A trial date is set in what prosecutors call a high-level sex trafficking case in Albemarle County.

Thirty-four year old Quincy M. Edwards is set to appear in front of a jury on September 18.

A grand jury handed down a 16-count indictment against Edwards back on June 6, 2016.

Ten of those charges are for commercial sex trafficking, which was first passed into law by the General Assembly during its 2015 session.

Edwards is also facing charges related to abduction and extortion.

The prosecution says the charges stem from when officers raided a hotel room at Royal Inn back in September 2015, finding meth, marijuana, and other drugs.

Court documents allege Edwards held women against their will, used a gun to intimidate them, and placed ads for prostitution on the website backpage.com.

Edwards could face more than 150 years in prison if he's convicted on all charges.