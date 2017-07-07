'Solidarity Cville' Group Creates List of Demands for Mayor and City of Charlottesville

A group called "Solidarity Cville" says it plans to stand up to the Loyal White Knights of the KKK July 8. They have generated a list of demands for both Mayor Signer and the City of Charlottesville.

Solidarity Cville will hold a "Block KKK Party" in an attempt to try and resist what it calls intimidation and to create change and plan to present their demands to the Mayor at that time.

Here is a full list of the demands:

1. Revoke the permit for the August 12 “Unite the Right March on Charlottesville” and grant a permit for the Carnival de Resistance.

2. Remove the Lee and Jackson statues, now.

3. Fulfill the “Positive Vision of Resident Directed Redevelopment” from the Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents.

4. Drop the charges against Veronica Fitzhugh.

5. Apologize publicly for negligence in Sage Smith’s disappearance, and commit to an expansion of the investigation.

6. Cease the targeting of Black families by social services to send children into foster care.

7. End JADE (Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement militarized police unit).

8. End money bail, and release people being held without bond before their trial.

9. Stop discriminatory stop-and-frisk.

"If we are going to be true to our word and say that we want to be the best kind of city that we can be, to be as welcoming to all of our communities they need to come down that’s not to forget history, but it’s to start to write our own history,” Laura Goldbatt with Solidarity Cville.

NBC29 reached out to Mayor Signer who was not aware that such a list existed.