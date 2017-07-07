Quantcast

Charlottesville Police Provide Details on Road Closures for Planned KKK Rally

Posted: Updated:
Photo Courtesy of CPD Photo Courtesy of CPD

The Charlottesville Police Department is warning everyone to avoid the area of the Downtown Mall on July 8.

Motorists should think of the closures shaped like a square around the park.

"We've been preparing for this event for the last several weeks um we decided to close the roads around the park, one to ensure that we had enough parking for public safety vehicles, also to ensure that those attending the park didn't have to deal with the traffic issues around so it was a public safety as well as generating space for emergency vehicles,” Charlottesville Police Captain David Shifflett. 

Message boards and signs will be in place to let drivers know of road closures and detours.

If you do not need to be downtown, and you're not attending one of the events, they say it's best to stay away.

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

On 7/8/17, the Charlottesville Police Department will close the following roadways from 12:00 Noon until the conclusion of the event:

• E. High St between 3rd St NE and Park St

• E. Jefferson St between 3rd St NE and Park St

• Park St between E. High St and Court Square

• 4th St NE between E. High St and E. Jefferson St

• East High St between 2nd St NE and 3rd St NE (East bound lane)

Message boards and signs will be in place to notify drivers of road closures and detours.

The following parking restrictions will be in effect from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM:

• 300-400 block of E. High St

• 300-600 block of E. Jefferson St

• 300 block of Park St

• 300-400 block of 4th St NE

• 300 Block of 3rd Street NE

• 300 block of 5th St NE

• 200 block of E. High St (east bound side).

Temporary no-parking signs have been installed in the designated areas and towing will be enforced on 7/8/17 at 7:00 AM.

The Charlottesville Police Department will also be on modified response from 9:00 AM until the conclusion of the event.  Officers from the Albemarle County and University Police Department will be assisting the Charlottesville Police Department by responding to emergency calls for service within the City. Non-emergency calls for service will be held by the Emergency Communications Center until conclusion of the event.  

As an alternative and to assist citizens reporting of non-emergency incidents, the Charlottesville Police Department will have personnel available at the department to handle telephone, walk-in and on-line reports in lieu of a response by an Officer.  To file an on-line report, please visit the Charlottesville Police Department web page, https://www.charlottesville.org/police, and click on the link to file an on-line report.

  • Viewer Poll

  • Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
    2%
    226 votes
    Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
    4%
    950 votes
    Remove the statue and rename the park
    9%
    2019 votes
    Don't change anything
    82%
    17914 votes
    None of the above
    3%
    644 votes
  • RELATED ARTICLES: In Depth: Central Virginia Debates over Civil War Era Displays and Monuments

  • Charlottesville Police Provide Details on Road Closures for Planned KKK RallyMore>>

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

    Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story