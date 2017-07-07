Charlottesville Police Provide Details on Road Closures for Planned KKK Rally

The Charlottesville Police Department is warning everyone to avoid the area of the Downtown Mall on July 8.

Motorists should think of the closures shaped like a square around the park.

"We've been preparing for this event for the last several weeks um we decided to close the roads around the park, one to ensure that we had enough parking for public safety vehicles, also to ensure that those attending the park didn't have to deal with the traffic issues around so it was a public safety as well as generating space for emergency vehicles,” Charlottesville Police Captain David Shifflett.

Message boards and signs will be in place to let drivers know of road closures and detours.

If you do not need to be downtown, and you're not attending one of the events, they say it's best to stay away.