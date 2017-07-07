McIntire Recycling Center Hours of Operation Extended

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority:

Starting July 15th, McIntire Recycling Center will extend its hours of operation to better serve the community’s recycling needs. The hours will increase from 40 to 60 hours per week during Daylight Savings Time (early March – early November) and increase from 40-54 hours per week during Eastern Standard Time during the winter months.

Working together, the County Board of Supervisors and the Charlottesville City Council recommended extended and consistent hours at the center to better serve the public; and the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority’s Board of Directors approved the recommendation at their June 27th board meeting.



Starting July 15th, the Center will be open every day from 8:30am-6:30pm, except Tuesday, until November 4, 2017 (Daylight Savings). In the winter, November 5, 2017 to March 10, 2018, the Center will be open every day from 8:30am-5:30pm except Tuesday. McIntire Recycling Center is located at 611 McIntire Road.