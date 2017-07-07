Gov. McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Northam Speak Out Against Planned Charlottesville Rally

Governor Terry McAuliffe says a KKK group's hate speech is not welcome.

The governor told NBC29 at a press conference Thursday, July 6, that he does not support the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan visiting Charlottesville and hate speech will only divide the community.

The North Carolina-based group plans to gather in Justice Park at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and will likely be met by counter protesters.

McAuliffe said he is "all for free speech, but what this group is bringing is hatred and wants people to work together."

The governor also said that the KKK's hate speech should not be tolerated in any state: "To me, any discrimination breeds hatred, and hatred is bad for any community or state that wants to grow and build. So I'm not for any of this. I want people to be able to work together. I'm all for free speech but the hate speech that you now see in America today; It has taken our nation backwards."

In a press statement, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam also condemned Saturday’s rally and encouraged Republican candidate Ed Gillespie to do the same.

Northam also said groups like the KKK will not succeed in intimidating people in Charlottesville, and that an ideology of hatred and bigotry should not be tolerated.