30th Annual Charlottesville City Golf Championship Begins Friday

Mark 'Scoot' Wade will not be able to defend his tournament title due to wrist problems

Some of the best golfers in Central Virginia will be on the course at Meadowcreek Golf Club this weekend for the 30th annual Charlottesville City Championship.

The three day tournament begins on Friday at Meadowcreek.

Mark 'Scoot' Wade is the defending champ.

The 56-year-old finished at 2-over par last summer, and became the first player from the Senior Division to win the overall title.

Wade will miss the tournament this year due to wrist problems that will require surgery.

There are close to sixty players in the field this year, including Phil Mahone, Jeff Toms, and Scott Garrison.

Chuck Crenshaw and Taylor Ratliff are back after finishing tied for second place last season.

The course will be playing at about 62-hundred yards this year.

Meadowcreek Director of Golf Operations Rion Summers says players can attack it at their own risk.

"The golf course isn't long, so it tempts the younger guys to be aggressive," says Summers. "The golf course can punish you in some places if you bite off more than you can chew. It's the mechanics, it's the Phil Mahone's, the guys that can really keep the ball in play (that have an advantage), and we have the greens rolling really well."

The Charlottesville City Championship tees off Friday at 8 AM.