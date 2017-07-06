Woman Charged After Augusta County Fatal Shooting Incident

Augusta CO. Sheriff's Office Press Release:

On Monday, July 3, 2017 the ACSO responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Wilda Road in the Stuarts Draft area. An emergency call was received at 1456 and deputies arrived on scene at 1510 to find 27 year old, Stephen Daughdrill of Stuarts Draft fatally wounded. “The incident was an emotionally charged domestic fight, while both individuals were believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine,” Sheriff Donald Smith stated.

Prior to the shooting Stephen and his wife, Marlena Daughdrill, got into a heated argument. Both Stephen and Marlena were armed with firearms because they had been outside looking for snakes. As the dispute became more and more heated Stephen put down his firearm and grabbed the handgun that Marlena had pointed at him. During the struggle and ensuing argument, the gun discharged and Stephen suffered fatal injuries.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Tim Martin, who also responded to the incident, has been involved with the case over the past few days. Based on a thorough review of the forensic evidence and the facts of the case the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office made the decision not to charge Marlena Daughdrill with the killing at this time. The case remains under investigation. Mr. Martin stated, “Marlena has however been charged with”:

1) 3 counts of Felony Child Neglect, VA Code 18.2-371.1

2) Possession of meth while simultaneously in possession of a firearm, VA Code 18.2-308.4

Marlena turned herself into the ACSO this evening and was taken into custody without incident. She is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail and will appear in the Augusta County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on July 7, 2017.