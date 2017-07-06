Staunton Resident in Hospital after Structure Fire

Apartment on South Saint Clair Street STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -
Doctors in Richmond are treating a victim from Staunton for serious injuries at MCV Hospital.
Fire crews received a call just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night for a reported structure fire in the 200 block of South Saint Clair Street. Firefighters found an unresponsive person inside.
Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen of the first floor apartment and caused significant damage.
Staunton Fire and Rescue Press Release:
Staunton, VA – Crews responded to 211 South St. Clair Street for a reported structure fire at 7:33pm tonight. Engine 1 arrived at 7:35pm to find smoke showing from 2 story multi-family residential building. As crews entered, they were met with heavy smoke and high heat conditions. They discovered an unresponsive victim in the living room. Crews removed the victim to the front yard where the victim was treated by the Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad and transported to Augusta Health. The fire was quickly brought under control and crews began to check adjacent apartments for any hidden fire or other victims.
The fire originated in the kitchen of the first floor apartment. There was significant damage to the first floor apartment, water damage to the basement apartment and smoke damage to the upstairs apartment. It is unclear whether there were any working smoke alarms in any of the apartments. Several occupants have been displaced due to the fire.
The victim’s identify has not been confirmed. The victim was treated at Augusta Health and transferred to VCU due to the life threatening injuries.
The fire is under investigation by our fire marshal’s office.