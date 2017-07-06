Plaque Removed from Emancipation Park, Previously Lee Park

The city of Charlottesville has removed the 'Lost Cause Narrative' plaque from Emancipation Park.

It previously stood on the Market Street side of the Robert E. Lee statue.

Charlottesville's Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy says the move is a step in the right direction.

“This is one of the steps that were taking to create a new Charlottesville, we've been using the hashtag new Cville and that's the cville that's inclusive, that’s the Cville that’s diverse, that’s the cville that’s welcoming, and while we know were not where we need to be, as we stand right here in emancipation park we are working to fulfill the promise of making sure that we get to where we need to be,” said Bellamy.

This plaque removal comes just weeks after Lee Park was renamed Emancipation Park.