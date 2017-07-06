Quantcast

Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society Displays KKK Robes

A pair of genuine Ku Klux Klan robes were on display Thursday for historians at the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society.

The robes are two of 26 that are owned by the society and date back to the 1920’s. They were found in Charlottesville in the 1990’s.

Thursday’s event was held in response to the overwhelming number of requests the society has received recently from historians wanting to get a closer look at the garments.

“The robes were given to the society in 1993. They came from the eastern part of the city. They had been stored apparently for many years in a shed or outbuilding behind a house in a wooden crate, thus they weren’t kept in the best of condition,” said Steven Meeks, president of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society.

The robes are kept in storage at the society and not left on display, but members of the public can submit written requests to schedule an appointment to view them.

  Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies.

