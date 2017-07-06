Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society Displays KKK Robes

A pair of genuine Ku Klux Klan robes were on display Thursday for historians at the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society.

The robes are two of 26 that are owned by the society and date back to the 1920’s. They were found in Charlottesville in the 1990’s.

Thursday’s event was held in response to the overwhelming number of requests the society has received recently from historians wanting to get a closer look at the garments.

“The robes were given to the society in 1993. They came from the eastern part of the city. They had been stored apparently for many years in a shed or outbuilding behind a house in a wooden crate, thus they weren’t kept in the best of condition,” said Steven Meeks, president of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society.

The robes are kept in storage at the society and not left on display, but members of the public can submit written requests to schedule an appointment to view them.