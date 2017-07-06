Governor McAuliffe Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Route 29

Governor McAuliffe attended a ribbon cutting ceremony on Route 29 in Albemarle July 6.

McAuliffe and others cut a ribbon to mark the opening of the new lanes on 29, which are aimed at easing traffic congestion on the busy corridor.

The project includes three road updates including the Berkmar Bridge, Berkmar drive extended and the Rio road intersection.

McAuliffe, 57th district representative David Toscano, and the construction company all say this project was a long time coming.

It was completed four months ahead of schedule and under the planned budget of $56 million.

"This is what it's all about and this is how we're doing business now in Virginia. As you know when I become governor I inherited some very bad projects... three hundred million dollars of taxpayer money wasted on a road that didn't even apply for a permit. Can't build a road without a permit," said McAuliffe.

VDOT wants to remind drivers that the area is still an active construction work zone with 40 miles per hour speed limit.

A few crews will remain out on the roads Thursday to put the final touches on the roadway.

There will be periodical lane closures overnight.