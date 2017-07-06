Kroger on Hydraulic Road will Remain Open

The Kroger Store at Hydraulic Road will no longer be moving to Seminole Square Shopping Center.

According to a statement released today, the company says it is focusing its efforts on improving the customer experience at existing stores. Price reductions and innovative technology are among those improvements to stay competitive in the market.

The store was slated to close once the new Seminole Square location opened. The arts and crafts store Hobby Lobby was expected to take over the Hydraulic location after the move.

Kroger employs approximately 600 people in Charlottesville.