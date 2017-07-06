Suspect Shot by Charlottesville Police Back in Court

A Charlottesville man accused of trying to kill a police officer was back in Thursday.

Investigators say on Sunday, November 13, around 8 p.m., 25-year-old Joshua Lamar Carter open fired on a woman he knew in the 500 block of 11th street, grazing her in the leg.

Responding officers are said to have confronted Carter outside, and repeatedly ordered him to show his hands. Carter allegedly fired multiple shots at one of the officers, both then returned fire. Carter was hit, and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in stable condition, where he recovered.

A grand jury indicted Carter in February on attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. The grand jury also moved the charges of malicious shooting and use of a firearm in commission of a felony forward.

In April, a grand jury indicted Carter on the charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in a public place with injury.

He will be arraigned in September for gun charges.