Quantcast

Greene Emergency Services Request Reports of Damage from July 5 Storm

Posted: Updated:

County of Greene Press Release:

The Greene County Office of Emergency Services is requesting citizens to report any damage they may have experienced as a direct result of the flash flooding event on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
 
This information will assist our office in providing a snapshot of the storm damage to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. This initial damage assessment is the first step in quantifying the storm’s damage for potential state or federal assistance.
 
Damage reports can be reported to the Office of Emergency Services at 434-985-5232 or via email to Melissa Meador at mmeador@gcva.us and must include the following information:
 

  • Name
  • Contact telephone number
  • Address where the damage occurred
  • Brief description of the damage and any photographs of the damage
  • Do you have insurance that covers the damage?
  • Any actions you have taken / expenses
  • Any unmet needs such as assistance with pumping the basement, cleaning up, etc.