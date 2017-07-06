Greene Emergency Services Request Reports of Damage from July 5 Storm

Greene Emergency Services Request Reports of Damage from July 5 StormPosted: Updated:
Defense: Joe Arpaio didn't intend to ignore court order
Defense: Joe Arpaio didn't intend to ignore court orderLawyers are scheduled to make closing arguments Thursday at the criminal trial of the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix.Full Story
4 kids, father found slain; mother charged in deaths
4 kids, father found slain; mother charged in deathsPolice responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.Full Story
California governor plans to host 2018 global climate summit
California governor plans to host 2018 global climate summitCalifornia Gov. Jerry Brown plans to convene a Global Climate Action Summit next year in his latest action to position the state as a leader in battling global warming as the White House recedes.Full Story
AP source: Oklahoma state senator accused of Uber assault
AP source: Oklahoma state senator accused of Uber assaultA law enforcement official says an Oklahoma state senator is accused of grabbing an Uber driver and kissing her neck while she drove him to a hotel.Full Story
Montana earthquake smashes bottles, jolts residents awake
Montana earthquake smashes bottles, jolts residents awakeAn earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday, making its presence known in parts of Idaho, Washington and Wyoming.Full Story
Crews try to stop fire from reaching Colorado resort homes
Crews try to stop fire from reaching Colorado resort homesEvacuation orders for hundreds of homes remain in place as a wildfire rages near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort.Full Story
Vice president gets insider look at Kennedy Space Center
Vice president gets insider look at Kennedy Space CenterVice President Mike Pence is getting inside look at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.Full Story
Hawaii prep school grad aims to avoid jail in bird killings
Hawaii prep school grad aims to avoid jail in bird killingsA college student who graduated from the prestigious Honolulu prep school attended by former President Barack Obama is facing sentencing Thursday for slaughtering vulnerable seabirds at a Hawaii nature reserve.Full Story
Reward offered as police investigate inmate's 2nd escape
Reward offered as police investigate inmate's 2nd escapeAuthorities are looking for an inmate they believe has escaped from a maximum-security South Carolina prison for a second time.Full Story
Maine governor suggests he makes up stories to mislead media
Maine governor suggests he makes up stories to mislead mediaMaine's Republican governor has suggested during a radio appearance that his feud with the press has reached the point where he makes up stories to mislead reporters.Full Story
Trump on Russian meddling: 'Nobody really knows for sure'
President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.Full Story
Trump chides Russia, but doesn't condemn election meddling
President Donald Trump questions the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election on the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir PutinFull Story
The Latest: Trump calls on NATO to boost defense spending
President Donald Trump is calling on NATO countries to spend more on defense and applauding Poland for its spendingFull Story
Trump opens second visit to Europe in Poland
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.Full Story
US celebrates July Fourth with parades, fireworks, hot dogs
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsFull Story
US marks Independence Day with pomp, dazzle, hot dog contest
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingFull Story
Trump tweets mock video of him beating CNN, sparks criticism
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyFull Story
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating man labeled CNN
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismFull Story
Doctor accused of sex harassment kills 1 at NYC hospital
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesFull Story
