Former UVA Basketball Superstar Donates Winnings from Family Feud to UVA Cancer Center

Former UVA basketball standout Ralph Sampson can now add celebrity Family Feud champion to his long list of accomplishments.

Ralph Sampson and his family won $25,000 on celebrity Family Feud, and donated the winnings to the UVA Cancer Center.

Sampson is a long-time advocate for cancer research, and his donation will aid the center in early detection and screenings.

He considers the whole experience special for multiple reasons. His father has battled prostate and lung cancer under the care of the UVA Cancer Center.

Sampson says that his parents are big fans of the television show. “It was a great experience for me and my family to get on there to a show that my parents watch every day -- they binge watch family feud -- so it's a good experience for them, when I told them I was going on they were like 'when? when? when?' and they hounded me 'when's it gonna air? whens it gonna air?'” said Sampson.

To win the money, the Sampson’s defeated one of Ralph’s rivals from his playing days: Kareem Abdul Jabbar and his family.

Sampson admits that he was not nearly the player on the Family Feud set that he once was on the basketball court, and that the rest of his family carried the team.