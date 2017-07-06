Quantcast

Former UVA Basketball Superstar Donates Winnings from Family Feud to UVA Cancer Center

Posted: Updated:
Ralph Sampson Ralph Sampson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Former UVA basketball standout Ralph Sampson can now add celebrity Family Feud champion to his long list of accomplishments.

Ralph Sampson and his family won $25,000 on celebrity Family Feud, and donated the winnings to the UVA Cancer Center.

Sampson is a long-time advocate for cancer research, and his donation will aid the center in early detection and screenings.
He considers the whole experience special for multiple reasons. His father has battled prostate and lung cancer under the care of the UVA Cancer Center. 

Sampson says that his parents are big fans of the television show. “It was a great experience for me and my family to get on there to a show that my parents watch every day -- they binge watch family feud -- so it's a good experience for them, when I told them I was going on they were like 'when? when? when?' and they hounded me 'when's it gonna air? whens it gonna air?'” said Sampson.

To win the money, the Sampson’s defeated one of Ralph’s rivals from his playing days: Kareem Abdul Jabbar and his family.

Sampson admits that he was not nearly the player on the Family Feud set that he once was on the basketball court, and that the rest of his family carried the team.

  • Former UVA Basketball Superstar Donates Winnings from Family Feud to UVA Cancer CenterMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story