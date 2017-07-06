Virginia Department of Corrections to Face Federal Class Action Lawsuit

The Virginia Department of Corrections is facing a federal class action lawsuit.

Nexus Services claims Augusta Correctional Center denied medical care to an inmate who was diagnosed with Hepatitis C.

Documents filed in court say that the Department violates inmates' Eighth Amendment Constitutional Rights by withholding medical care.

Doctors diagnosed Terry Rigglemen in 2005 while incarcerated at Lawrenceville Correctional Center. Mr. Rigglemen is now serving time at Augusta Correctional Center and has had requests denied for medical care on the grounds that his enzyme levels were not elevated enough.

Nexus is partnering with a group named Americans Resisting Minority and Ethnic Discrimination, known as ARMED, to take this case to court.