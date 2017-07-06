Charlottesville Police Arrest 6 on Assault-Related Charges

07/06/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

On 06/22/2017 at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Carlton Avenue for a report of a large disorder involving multiple subjects. Upon arrival, officers broke up the disorder and began investigating the incident. Through their initial investigation, three individuals were arrested.

Bolden, Frankiea Aveyionnia: B/F; 21 years of age; no fixed address – charged with Assault & Battery (18.2-57A). Currently being held at ACRJ.

Brooks, Lacy Edward Jr: B/M; 48 years of age; resident of Charlottesville – charged with Assault & Battery (18.2-57A).

Johnson, William Maurice Lee: B/M; 19 years of age; resident of Albemarle County – charged with Assault & Battery (18.2-57A).

Upon further investigation, additional warrants were obtained in the following days for other individuals that were identified as being involved.

Keyton, Melinda Kaye: W/F; 36 years of age; resident of Charlottesville – charged with Felonious Assault (18.2-51). Currently being held at ACRJ.

Coles, Donald Lee Jr: B/M; 20 years of age; resident of Charlottesville – charged with Assault or Battery by Mob (18.2-42).

Bolden, Franklin Roy Jr: B/M; 19 years of age; resident of Charlottesville – charged with Assault or Battery by Mob (18.2-42). Currently being held at ACRJ.

Additional warrants were also obtained for these previously charged individuals.