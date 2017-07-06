Quantcast

Charlottesville Police Arrest 6 on Assault-Related Charges

Posted: Updated:
Frankiea Aveyionnia Bolden, Lacy Edward Brooks Jr., and William Maurice Lee Johnson Frankiea Aveyionnia Bolden, Lacy Edward Brooks Jr., and William Maurice Lee Johnson
Melinda Kaye Keyton, Donald Lee Coles Jr., and Franklin Roy Bolden Jr. Melinda Kaye Keyton, Donald Lee Coles Jr., and Franklin Roy Bolden Jr.

07/06/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

On 06/22/2017 at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Carlton Avenue for a report of a large disorder involving multiple subjects. Upon arrival, officers broke up the disorder and began investigating the incident. Through their initial investigation, three individuals were arrested.

  • Bolden, Frankiea Aveyionnia: B/F; 21 years of age; no fixed address – charged with Assault & Battery (18.2-57A). Currently being held at ACRJ.
  • Brooks, Lacy Edward Jr: B/M; 48 years of age; resident of Charlottesville – charged with Assault & Battery (18.2-57A).
  • Johnson, William Maurice Lee: B/M; 19 years of age; resident of Albemarle County – charged with Assault & Battery (18.2-57A).

Upon further investigation, additional warrants were obtained in the following days for other individuals that were identified as being involved.

  • Keyton, Melinda Kaye: W/F; 36 years of age; resident of Charlottesville – charged with Felonious Assault (18.2-51). Currently being held at ACRJ.
  • Coles, Donald Lee Jr: B/M; 20 years of age; resident of Charlottesville – charged with Assault or Battery by Mob (18.2-42).
  • Bolden, Franklin Roy Jr: B/M; 19 years of age; resident of Charlottesville – charged with Assault or Battery by Mob (18.2-42). Currently being held at ACRJ.

Additional warrants were also obtained for these previously charged individuals.

  • Bolden, Frankiea Aveyionnia: Also charged with Felonious Assault (18.2-51) and Assault or Battery by Mob (18.2-42)
  • Johnson, William Maurice Lee: Also charged with Assault or Battery by Mob (18.2-42).