SARA Workshop Hopes to Help Fathers

The Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) in Charlottesville is hosting a Fatherhood Development Group.

The group’s goal is to connect fathers and help them learn skills to build and improve the emotional lives of children.

Organizers at SARA say they have identified a lack of resources for fathers in central Virginia, and decided to create this support group.

“We've recognized some fathers especially kind of struggling with this new generation of kids, and some of the things they may come up against and how they're so vastly different than what dads now may have come up against when they were the same age,” said SARA Prevention Educator Karmen Matuseck.

The meeting will also include a licensed therapist to focus on identifying what issues fathers are facing.

Facilitators say they hope to strengthen the community through fatherhood.

The six-week workshop will run every other week starting at 6 p.m. Thursdays in the Jefferson Room of the Central Library branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.