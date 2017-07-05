City Council to Discuss Permit for Downtown Development Project

Charlottesville City Council is discussing a special use permit for a new development project in downtown Charlottesville at its meeting Wednesday night.

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President Tim Hulbert spoke in favor of the project during a public hearing saying the project would “help remedy a glaring and growing need.”



Developers for the East Jefferson Place Project wanted to build 126 residential units between 10th Street and 11th Street on East Jefferson.

Some neighbors were concerned the project was too big and didn't fit in to the neighborhood.