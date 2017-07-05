Charlottesville City Council Expected to Discuss Parking Program

Charlottesville City Council is expected to discuss a new pilot program to add parking meters around Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Some are concerned the meters could discourage potential customers visiting downtown.

The proposed pilot program could start as early as September 1 and last for six months.

Wednesday night, city council is expected to hear recommendations on updates for city code like being able to use credit cards and coins for the meters.

Council will be asked to create a parking advisory panel which will be made up of seven people consisting of business owners, employees, and residents near the downtown area. The panel will also hear suggestions for parking meter rates and hours.

“If we’re gonna go to council and request a $1.80 per hour on street, then we ought to make the garage at some rate lower than that. So what I'm seeking to do is on September 1 reduce the rate in the garage to a $1.50 an hour and make the first hour in the garage free,” said Rick Siebert, city parking manager.

The cost of the meter equipment will be about $50,000.

Parking hours will most likely be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The goal is to have these parking meters installed and ready to go by September 1. After six months, Charlottesville City Council will decide whether or not to remove them.