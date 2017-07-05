Quantcast

Albemarle County Supervisors Hold Work Session on Short-Term Rentals

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Potential changes to short-term rentals in Albemarle County are becoming clearer.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held a work session on regulations for residential transient lodging Wednesday.

Last month, the board passed an ordinance to require short-term rentals like Airbnb to pay the same taxes as hotels.

Supervisors talked about zoning changes to allow rentals in townhomes and condos as well as periodic whole house or apartment rentals.

“We need policies in place to protect the public but also to make sure people can use their properties as best as they would like to,” said Liz Palmer, Albemarle County supervisor.

After the Albemarle County Planning Commission reviews changes in September and October, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on it in November. 

  • Albemarle County Supervisors Hold Work Session on Short-Term RentalsMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story