Albemarle County Supervisors Hold Work Session on Short-Term Rentals

Potential changes to short-term rentals in Albemarle County are becoming clearer.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held a work session on regulations for residential transient lodging Wednesday.

Last month, the board passed an ordinance to require short-term rentals like Airbnb to pay the same taxes as hotels.

Supervisors talked about zoning changes to allow rentals in townhomes and condos as well as periodic whole house or apartment rentals.

“We need policies in place to protect the public but also to make sure people can use their properties as best as they would like to,” said Liz Palmer, Albemarle County supervisor.

After the Albemarle County Planning Commission reviews changes in September and October, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on it in November.