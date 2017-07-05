Sentencing Delayed for Man who held up an Albemarle Bank

Justin Sproull pleaded guilty to the no-gun hold-up.

He held up the Virginia National Bank on Route 29 on April 14. According to police he demanded cash from one of tellers, but did not show a weapon. Sproull made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one involved was hurt and Sproull was captured shortly after it happened.

His mother hopes to testify on his behalf, but recently had surgery and could not travel from out of state.

He and his mother are expected back in court on October 14.