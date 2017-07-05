Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary Recognized by ASPCA

Photo courtesy www.serenityfarmequinesanctuary.org
Photo courtesy www.serenityfarmequinesanctuary.org LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A late birthday gift for a Louisa County farm will help its effort to rescue horses in the area.
Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary is getting a $5,000 gift from the ASPCA.
The grant comes as a reward for the sanctuary’s Help A Horse Day celebration in April, where more than 240 people came to the farm for a day of fun with the animals.
The grant money will be used to help expand a barn, which will provide more stalls for horses with medical needs.
Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary rescued more than 30 horses in its first year.
Release from Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary:
Louisa, Virginia - The ASPCA today announced that out of 173 competitors in the US and Canada, SERENITY FARM EQUINE SANCTUARY will receive one of 11 cash gifts in recognition of their efforts on April 22nd’s HELP A HORSE DAY celebration.
On April 22nd, in spite of rain and thunder, SERENITY FARM EQUINE SANCTUARY, opened its doors to the community with training demonstrations, equine related games and local food vendors and more. Over 240 visitors participated throughout the day. On the farm, donkeys were available for kissing, goats for petting and even a general store was created.
“Recent years have been hard for horses,” said Rhondavena LaPorte, executive director. “Neglect has led to horse seizures and surrenders right here in Louisa County.”
“Many families have sadly had to part with their equine in recent years as a result of the economic downturn,” observes Bill LaPorte, director “These funds will help us help equine in need. The funds will be used to begin construction of expanding our current barn to provide more stalls for horses with medical needs and provide a meeting room for volunteers and visitors. We would not be able to begin without the $5,000.00 we will receive from ASPCA. By winter, we hope to have the roof up and will build in rooms and stalls as additional funds become available. Any support provided by the community would be appreciated and so worthwhile.”
“ASPCA Help a Horse Day aims to recognize equine rescues and sanctuaries for the incredible work they do to care for horses who have been abused, neglected or are in need of a home,” said B.J. Rogers, vice president of ASPCA ProLearning. “We are pleased to award this grant to Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary to help build more stalls so they can expand their lifesaving work to rescue and rehabilitate even more horses.”
For more information, please visit our website at www.serenityfarmequinesanctuary.org or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SerenityFarmEquineSanctuary/