Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary Recognized by ASPCA

A late birthday gift for a Louisa County farm will help its effort to rescue horses in the area.

Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary is getting a $5,000 gift from the ASPCA.

The grant comes as a reward for the sanctuary’s Help A Horse Day celebration in April, where more than 240 people came to the farm for a day of fun with the animals.

The grant money will be used to help expand a barn, which will provide more stalls for horses with medical needs.

Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary rescued more than 30 horses in its first year.