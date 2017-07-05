Stormwater Runoff Fee Discussed in Albemarle County

A new stormwater fee could affect people living in Albemarle County.

County supervisors held a work session on the idea on June 5 at the county office building.

Staff would like to implement a stormwater utility, and start billing in May 2019.

The exact cost is still up in the air, but would be based on a property's contribution to stormwater runoff. County staff says it needs the fee to comply with regulatory requirements.