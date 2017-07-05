Authorities Working Leads in Albemarle County Homicide Investigation

Authorities on the scene of a homicide investigation in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)

The Albemarle County Police Department and the FBI are working leads in a suspected gang-related homicide.

A fisherman discovered the body of a man in Moore’s Creek near the Woolen Mills Neighborhood Tuesday, July 4. The fisherman told NBC29 that he saw the body with blood around the head and a blood-soaked shirt. He also said the body was face down.

Investigators say several potential suspects have been identified, and they have gang affiliations. Authorities also say the victim does not appear to be connected to a gang.

County police are waiting for the victim to be positively identified, and are not releasing further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.