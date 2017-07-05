BRITE Acquires Fishersville Transit System

Public transportation in Fishersville will undergo improvements as the city’s bus system becomes part of the Blue Ridge Intercity Transit Express, also known as BRITE.

BRITE serves a large portion of the Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro (SAW) communities.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) announced that BRITE has taken over the existing bus infrastructure in Fishersville, which will now be named the BRITE Transit Facility.

BRITE's acquisition allows nine new buses and one trolley to be added to the current fleet in Fishersville.

"It provides about a quarter million rides a year on an annual basis and it’s growing,” said Nancy Gourley, transit manager with the Central Shenandoah Planning District.

All of these improvements are part of the Transit Development Plan (TDP), an initiative meant to improve transit services in the SAW community.

Transit riders are encouraged to visit www.BRITEbus.org for information on receiving updates on routes and real-time service announcements.