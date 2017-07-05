Faith Community Blessing Justice Park Ahead of Planned RallyPosted: Updated:
Viewer Poll
Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
- 1%
- 223 votes
- Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
- 4%
- 923 votes
- Remove the statue and rename the park
- 9%
- 1881 votes
- Don't change anything
- 83%
- 17655 votes
- None of the above
- 3%
- 626 votes
Faith Community Blessing Justice Park Ahead of Planned RallyMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Faith Community Blessing Justice Park Ahead of Planned Rally
The Charlottesville community continues to prepare for a planned rally by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK. Religious members are trying to overpower the hate group with prayer.
Charlottesville Church Offers Service Ahead of KKK Rally
The First United Methodist Church in downtown Charlottesville offered a special communion service Wednesday ahead of a Ku Klux Klan rally planned in July.
Updated: Charlottesville Officials Present Plans to Offset KKK Group's Rally
Charlottesville is laying out its plan to protect the community and prevent violence during a scheduled rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
Hundreds Attend Community Meeting Discussing KKK Rally
Hundreds filled Mount Zion African Baptist Church in Charlottesville as leaders came together with citizens to discuss a planned rally by the Ku Klux Klan scheduled for July.
Charlottesville Police Chief Addresses Divide in City at NAACP Meeting
Charlottesville's Chief of Police, Al Thomas, is speaking out about the events of the last few weeks in the city centering on race and white supremacy.
Charlottesville Universalist Church Hosts Talk on White Supremacy
A church in Charlottesville is taking time to talk about racism and white supremacy. Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian Universalist hosted a white supremacy teach-in Sunday.
Charlottesville Religious Leaders Plan Response to KKK Rally
The Charlottesville Clergy Collective met this week to being planning a response to a rally the Ku Klux Klan plans to have in July.
Rutherford Institute President Offers Advice Ahead of Planned KKK Rally
Ahead of a planned Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville, John Whitehead wrote an open letter to Albemarle County and Charlottesville police advising them to de-escalate the situation.
