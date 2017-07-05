Staunton Police ask for Public's Help Identifying Suspects

City of Staunton Police Department Press Release:

The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male and a female involved in a larceny of a wallet from Martins, 1015 Richmond Ave., on June 30, 2017.

The male suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20-30 years old, 200-230 lbs., with a mustache and beard.

The female suspect is described as a light skinned black female, approximately 20-30 years of age, 130-160 lbs., with long black braided hair. Both suspects were seen leaving the business in a Gray in color Chrysler Mini Van.

Anyone that has information regarding the identity of these subjects are asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3845 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.