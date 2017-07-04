Waynesboro Edges Charlottesville 5-4, Tom Sox Win Streak Comes to an End

Parker Philips hit a home run in the top of the seventh inning, which proved to be the game winning run

Waynesboro scored five unanswered runs and came back to beat Charlottesville 5-4 from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park on Tuesday (July 4th).

The loss drops the Tom Sox to 18-6 overall and snaps their eight-game win streak.

It was tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh when Waynesboro's Parker Philips hit a solo home run to give the Generals a 5-4 lead.

The Tom Sox built a 4-0 lead after four innings but gave up three runs in the sixth inning, which allowed Waynesboro to tie it 4-4.

Waynesboro's tying run came on a questionable call when Mike Wielansky collided with Max Bazin in the outfield as both players attempted to catch a pop up.

While it appeared Wielanksy secured the catch, the umpire ruled it was not an out because another Tom Sox player picked up the ball, while both players were lying in the outfield after a head on collision.

Wielansky was not hurt but Bazin left the game with a swollen eye.

Charlottesville had a chance to win in walk-off fashion when Kyle Battle came to the plate with the tying and winning runs at second and first.

Battle would ground out to second and the game would end with Waynesboro winning 5-4.

The Tom Sox wrap up a four-game homestand Wednesday (July 5th) when they host Woodstock at 7:00 p.m.