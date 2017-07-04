Quantcast

Mike Scott Signs 1-Year Deal With Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC (WVIR) -

Mike Scott signed a one-year contract with the Washington Wizards Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be finalized Thursday and is worth $1.7 million, which is the veterans minimum.

The second-round pick out of Virginia spent the previous five seasons with Atlanta before he was traded to Phoenix this season.

He was later waived by the Suns.

Scott missed the beginning of the 2016-17 season after undergoing a knee-procedure.

The 6-foot-8 forward played in just 18 games this past year and averaged a career-low 2.5 points per game.

Scott's last NBA game appearance came on February 15th of 2017.

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

