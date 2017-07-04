Mike Scott Signs 1-Year Deal With Wizards

Mike Scott signed a one-year contract with the Washington Wizards Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be finalized Thursday and is worth $1.7 million, which is the veterans minimum.

The second-round pick out of Virginia spent the previous five seasons with Atlanta before he was traded to Phoenix this season.

He was later waived by the Suns.

Scott missed the beginning of the 2016-17 season after undergoing a knee-procedure.

The 6-foot-8 forward played in just 18 games this past year and averaged a career-low 2.5 points per game.

Scott's last NBA game appearance came on February 15th of 2017.