Downtown Mall Shoppers Cool Down on Fourth of July

People celebrated the Fourth of July on the Downtown Mall with frozen treats

For some shops on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall, the Fourth of July meant business as usual.

Cold drinks and frozen treats were the big hit Tuesday as people wanted a way to cool down and enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.

The Juice Place was selling $2 red, white, and blue popsicles called rocket pops. Workers there say it was a kid favorite.

People also stopped by The Juice Place to get smoothies and workers say the line for coffee was out the door Tuesday morning since some coffee shops on the Downtown Mall were closed.

Chaps opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Owner Tony LaBua says the hot weather this year has something to do with its busy Fourth of July crowd.

“Every Fourth of July it's either hit or miss and today we walked in and we just got immediately slammed with breakfast and then lunch and it's been continuing throughout the day and selling tons of ice cream,” LaBua explained.

Lots of people and their four-legged friends on the Downtown Mall also celebrated the holiday by dressing in red, white, and blue.