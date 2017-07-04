Downtown Mall Shoppers Cool Down on Fourth of July

Downtown Mall Shoppers Cool Down on Fourth of JulyPosted: Updated:
People celebrated the Fourth of July on the Downtown Mall with frozen treats
Tony LaBua, Chaps owner
Downtown Mall Shoppers Cool Down on Fourth of JulyMore>>
Reported by Spencer Burke
Reported by Spencer Burke
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story