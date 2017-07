Highland Offers Free Admission to Celebrate Independence Day

Hundreds of people celebrated the Fourth of July at James Monroe’s Highland in Albemarle County Tuesday. Staff say they saw close to 600 people before the day was over.

The estate offered free admission as part of the celebration.

Families and friends got to enjoy picnics and a classical music performance by the Heifetz International Music School.

“The values of the historical founding of the United States are still really alive and well and meaningful to people, so I think people are drawn to these historic sites on this particular holiday,” said Highland Executive Director Sara Bon-Harper.”

There were games and crafts for kids to enjoy.

Tuesday also marks the 186th anniversary of James Monroe’s death.