UPDATE: Body Found in Woolen Mills Now Homicide Case

Albemarle County police are now investigating a body found in the Woolen Mills neighborhood as a homicide.

Police and rescue crews were called for a body found in the water just before noon on Tuesday, July 4. Crews responded to the 2100 block of East Market Street for a report of a dead body found along Moore's Creek. That is right at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County line where the Rivanna River runs,

A fisherman on scene was heard telling police he found the body in the water and the person was unresponsive when he called out to him.

The fisherman told NBC29 he found the body, a white male, with blood around his head and shirt. He says the man was face down along Moore's Creek near old Woolen Mills.

The victim's name is being withheld until positive identification is made through DNA.

Albemarle County police say detectives are currently pursuing leads. They are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.

This is the second murder in Albemarle County this year.