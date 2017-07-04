Breaking: Body Discovered in Rivanna River in the Woolen Mills Neighborhood

Police and rescue crews were called for a body found in the water just before noon Tuesday, July 4.

Crews responded to the dead end of East Market Street, right at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Line, where the Rivanna River runs.

A fisherman on the scene was heard telling police he found the body in the water and the person was unresponsive when he called out to him.

Albemarle County Police and other crews are on scene.

This is a developing story, we will update this story with new information as it becomes available