Small plane crashes in Virginia field; 1 with minor injuries

PRINCE EDWARD, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a small airplane crash landed in a field in central Virginia.

Virginia State Police say the pilot suffered minor injuries when the private plane landed in Prince Edward County on Monday. It was not immediately clear if any other people were on board.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Prince Edward County is about 70 miles south west of Richmond.

