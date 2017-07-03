Quantcast

Tom Sox Top VBL with Six All-Star Members

Mike Wielansky
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Six members of the Tom Sox will play on the Valley Baseball League South Division roster when the North and South partake in the VBL All-Star game set for this upcoming Sunday (July 9th).

The VBL All-Star game will be played at Veterans Memorial Park.

Its the home of the JMU  baseball team.

The six Tom Sox included on the South All-Star team are below:

RHP: Sean McCracken, Johns Hopkins University

RHP: Rick Spiers, Randolph-Macon College

C: Brandon Johnson, University of Richmond

1B: Vinnie Pasquantino, Old Dominion University

2B: Mike Wielansky, College of Wooster

OF: Kyle Battle, Old Dominion University

The South team will be coached by Tom Sox manager Corey Hunt.

Charlottesville's six all-star members are the most of any team in the VBL this year and it's the most for the Tom Sox in their franchise’s history.

  Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014.

