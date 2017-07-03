Tom Sox Top VBL with Six All-Star Members

Six members of the Tom Sox will play on the Valley Baseball League South Division roster when the North and South partake in the VBL All-Star game set for this upcoming Sunday (July 9th).

The VBL All-Star game will be played at Veterans Memorial Park.

Its the home of the JMU baseball team.

The six Tom Sox included on the South All-Star team are below:

RHP: Sean McCracken, Johns Hopkins University

RHP: Rick Spiers, Randolph-Macon College

C: Brandon Johnson, University of Richmond

1B: Vinnie Pasquantino, Old Dominion University

2B: Mike Wielansky, College of Wooster

OF: Kyle Battle, Old Dominion University

The South team will be coached by Tom Sox manager Corey Hunt.

Charlottesville's six all-star members are the most of any team in the VBL this year and it's the most for the Tom Sox in their franchise’s history.