Tom Sox Host Youth Baseball Camp

The Tom Sox were off Monday evening but the team was busy hosting a summer baseball camp at C-Ville Weekly Ball Park.

Monday was the first camp.

The Tom Sox will host a second camp next Thursday on July 13th.

The camp started at 9:00 a.m. and went all the way until 3:00 p.m.

It included kids from ages 6-13, as well as boys and girls.

Camp participants were given hands on instructions with fielding, hitting, throwing, base running, training drills for things like agility and situational play.

Of course, there was plenty of fun to be had with games like sharks and minnows being played in the outfield.

For the Tom Sox players it was a chance for them to give back to the people of Charlottesville.

"Its really just to give back to the community,” says Bryce Windham. “The people of Charlottesville have been so good to us. They come out to most of our games and being able to come out and have a lot of one-on-one time with these kids, and everyone has their own story, so its cool to get to know them a little bit."

"I've connected with some of the players more,” says Braelyn Via. “We hangout and its really fun to be here."

Mason Divers: "We've been practicing base running, throwing, outfield drills, fielding drills and hitting.”