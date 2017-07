Press Release from Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The ACSO is currently investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Wilda Road in the Stuarts Draft area.

An emergency call was received at 1456 and deputies arrived on scene at 1510 to find a deceased male. The incident is still under investigation and more details will be released once they are available.

"The incident was domestic related and there's no danger to the community at this time," said Sheriff Donald Smith.