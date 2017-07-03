Tournament Raising Funds for Arc of the Piedmont's

A nonprofit organization in Charlottesville is using some friendly competition to raise money for people with intellectual and development disabilities.

The Arc of the Piedmont kicked off its 2nd Annual 4th of July Bocce Ball Tournament at Kardinal Hall Monday, July 3.

Bocce ball is somewhat similar to the game horseshoes: "You've probably played it in your backyard or on the beach,” said Bryan Harris; Arc of the Piedmont

Each year, the fundraiser brings together Arc of the Piedmont staff, families, friends and people from local companies.

"We like to support local charities and community organizations, it's part of what we really like to do, and the Arc of the Piedmont is a great organization that helps people tremendously," said Kardinal Hall co-owner Josh Hunt.

Funds from the tournament will be used to help Arc of the Piedmont renovate a new activity building for its clients.

"Every dollar is matched dollar for dollar by the Perry Foundation,” Harris said. “We're going to quadruple our space, and we're going to enhance the programs for these folks with disabilities, as well as be able to invite more people from the community that have intellectual disabilities to partake in our programs."

Organizers hope to raise anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 from Monday's tournament. Donations can be made here.

The Arc of the Piedmont hopes to open the new activity center on Rose Hill Drive sometime in the fall.