Lake Monticello Officials Remind People of Drunk Boating Dangers

Police in central Virginia are reminding people who are getting behind the wheel of cars and even boats to not be reckless this Fourth of July.

Driving a car with a BAC of 0.08 is just as illegal when driving a boat. Patrol officers say people in the water need to use common sense to not put their selves and others at risk.

"You probably have about two or three boaters that can cause havoc on everybody else," Kirsten Travers said of Lake Monticello on the Fourth of July celebrations.

The holiday is known for celebrating with alcohol, but it does not mix well when driving a boat.

"Just pick one person who's going to drive the boat. They cannot drink at all. Let everybody else who is drinking not be skiing but enjoy the ride,” Travers said.

Tom Braithwaite is one of 60 people with the Lake Water Safety Patrol.

“We just kind of keep an eye on the traffic out there and make sure they're acting safely," Braithwaite said.

The group looks out for boaters in trouble, and those under the influence.

"Well if you see erratic operation of the boat or if he's doing something dangerous and not mindful of it, you can be suspicious, a lot of yelling and shouting typically, just acting up,” Braithwaite said.

A BUI is actually the same charge as a DUI. Both the price and risk you put yourself and others in, is not worth the trouble.

"If we identify somebody with that obviously we do the same tests that you would do for someone driving in the car," Tom Boysvert of the Lake Monticello Police Department said.

The Lake Monticello Police Department says you can still have fun on the water while being proactive and safe.

"Everybody except the driver can be drinking alcohol on the boat but when you start driving that's when the involvement comes into play,” Boysvert said.

Play ends quickly if you get caught breaking that law.

"If you're drinking and driving they'll haul you right out of the lake," Braithwaite said.

The LMPD says the lake has only ever had five serious incidents involving alcohol in a decade and no deaths.